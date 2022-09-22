A woman died in a house fire in southern Minnesota, officials said Thursday.

The blaze in Waseca was reported to the Fire Department about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, said Fire chief Jason Forshee.

Police were unable to enter the home because of the heavy smoke, the chief said.

Fire personnel then arrived, entered the home in the 500 block of NW. 9th Avenue and removed the woman from the residence, Forshee said.

First responders provided immediate aid to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to the chief. Her identity has yet to be released.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined.