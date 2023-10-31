This Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats). We asked readers to send in photos of their good lil' guys and gals in their Halloween costumes — and they really delivered.

Fun fact: Pet costumes are now a $700 million industry.

Check out our first, second and third place winners in the gallery below — along with all of the other entries in no particular order. Because are there really any losers when cute animals are involved?

Thanks to everyone who paw-ticipated. See you next year!