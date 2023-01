Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored twice, including the game-winner.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender picked up 34 saves.

3. Connor Dewar, Wild: The center assisted on a pair of goals.

By the numbers

2 Assists for Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin, but zero goals.

3 Wild goals on long shots with traffic in front of the Capitals net.

100 Career games for the Wild's Brandon Duhaime.