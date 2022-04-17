STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: Tied a career high with four points and had a personal best three assists.
2. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored twice, including the winner in OT.
3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a goal and assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Playoff appearances for the Wild over the past 10 years.
101 Points for the Wild, the fifth time in franchise history the team has reached triple digits.
700 Regular-season sellouts for the Wild after an announced 19,029 attended this one.