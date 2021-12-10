Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 33 saves for his sixth straight win.
2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger had two goals in a game for the first time in his NHL career.
3. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored his first goal in eight games to go along with an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Power-play goals by the Wild, the third time this season the team has scored multiple power-play goals in a game.
15 Wins by Talbot, the most in the NHL.
30 Shots by Fiala in between his third and fourth goals of the season.