GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored his first career overtime goal with 1.3 seconds to go.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender racked up a career-high 47 saves.
3. Timo Meier, Devils: The winger delivered the tying goal in the third period to extend the action.
By the numbers
4 Goals by Boldy in his past two games and 10 points during a season-longest six-game point streak.
7-0-2 Point streak for the Wild on the road, the third longest in team history.
12 Wins for the Wild in overtime or a shootout, which is tied for the most in the NHL.