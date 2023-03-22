Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored his first career overtime goal with 1.3 seconds to go.

2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender racked up a career-high 47 saves.

3. Timo Meier, Devils: The winger delivered the tying goal in the third period to extend the action.

By the numbers

4 Goals by Boldy in his past two games and 10 points during a season-longest six-game point streak.

7-0-2 Point streak for the Wild on the road, the third longest in team history.

12 Wins for the Wild in overtime or a shootout, which is tied for the most in the NHL.