Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Adam Fox, Rangers: The defenseman scored and set up the game-tying goal in the third period.

2. Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild: The goaltender stopped 40 shots, including six in overtime.

3. K'Andre Miller, Rangers: The defenseman had a goal and an assist.

By the numbers

1 Unsuccessful shootout attempt by the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov, his first miss of the season in five tries.

2 Assists for Wild center Sam Steel.

29 Blocked shots by the Wild, a season high.