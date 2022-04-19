STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made 26 saves in his third shutout of the season.

2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored his 30th goal of the season and added an assist.

3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a highlight reel goal, capitalizing on a between-the-legs shot.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Wild players with 30 goals, the first time that's happened in franchise history.

11 Victories for Talbot over his past 14 starts.

94 Points for Kirill Kaprizov after he assisted on Fiala's goal.