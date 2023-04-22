STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice.
2. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger's highlight-reel goal was the game-winner.
3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger delivered an insurance goal on the power play while dishing out four hits and blocking two shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals for Dallas on the power play for the first time in the series.
2 Assists apiece for John Klingberg and Ryan Hartman, with Hartman also picking up a goal.
19 Seconds of ice time for Joel Eriksson Ek before the center left in his first game since getting hurt late in the regular season.