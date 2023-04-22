Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice.

2. Marcus Johansson, Wild: The winger's highlight-reel goal was the game-winner.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger delivered an insurance goal on the power play while dishing out four hits and blocking two shots.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals for Dallas on the power play for the first time in the series.

2 Assists apiece for John Klingberg and Ryan Hartman, with Hartman also picking up a goal.

19 Seconds of ice time for Joel Eriksson Ek before the center left in his first game since getting hurt late in the regular season.