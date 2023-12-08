The name-a-thing trend that brought the world Boaty McBoatface for a British submersible and Blizzo for a Minnesota state snowplow has come to Washington County. County residents have until Dec. 15 to suggest a name for one of the county's plows. The suggestions will be reviewed by county staff before top ideas will go to a public vote in January. Any submissions that include profanity or inappropriate language will be rejected.

Past winners of the Minnesota Department of Transportation's Name a Snowplow contest include Yer a Blizzard, Harry; Blizzo; Clearopathtra; Better Call Salt; Han Snowlo; Blader Tot; Hotdish; Scoop! There it is; and Sleetwood Mac.

The county is gathering submissions online through the Dec. 15 deadline.