Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Luka Doncic, Dallas

Came up one assist shy of a triple-double, with 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

23-7 Dallas' advantage in scoring from the free-throw line.

48-28 Dallas' edge in points scored in the paint.

8-for-30 Wolves from three-point range.