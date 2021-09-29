GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jorge Polanco, Twins
His 32nd home run puts him two ahead of Miguel Sano for the Twins' lead — and provides all the runs the Twins need
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Runs allowed by Twins relievers other than Alex Colome in their last 12 1/3 innings
11 Twins victories against Detroit this season, tying their number of wins against Cleveland for most against any team
17 First-inning home runs by Polanco
ON DECK
Joe Ryan's fifth and final start of the season comes against another rookie, Tigers' lefthander Tarik Skubal.