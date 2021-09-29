GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Polanco, Twins

His 32nd home run puts him two ahead of Miguel Sano for the Twins' lead — and provides all the runs the Twins need

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Runs allowed by Twins relievers other than Alex Colome in their last 12 1/3 innings

11 Twins victories against Detroit this season, tying their number of wins against Cleveland for most against any team

17 First-inning home runs by Polanco

ON DECK

Joe Ryan's fifth and final start of the season comes against another rookie, Tigers' lefthander Tarik Skubal.