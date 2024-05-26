With apologies to Donald and Daisy, welcome to Sitting Duck Season in Minnesota. We migrate off the couch to watch our kids' sporting events and outdoor concerts, or for camping adventures. What could possibly go wrong? Plenty.

A home, office or store offers considerable protection from severe storms. If you're stuck out in the woods, a vehicle is better than nothing, but I would consider public restrooms, which have some reinforcement. Don't hide under a tree. If no shelter is available, crouch down — don't lie flat on the ground. And consider pitching a tent away from trees as much as possible, because those trees often come down when winds top 70 mph. Stay alert and stay informed. Cellphones don't work everywhere, but check radar to avoid unpleasant surprises. Good luck out there.

Rain is likely today, with highs in the mid-60s. Not great. Wednesday will be the sunniest day, with more showers and thunderstorms Friday and again Sunday.

Is it bad form to admit missing the drought? Gurgle. Splat. Yuck. Hey, it's green!