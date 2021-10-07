WEDNESDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 4, Monticello 3

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 2, Shakopee 2, OT

• Eastview 3, Burnsville 1

• Lakeville North 1, Prior Lake 0

• Lakeville South 0, Rosemount 0, OT

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chesterton Academy 3, Legacy Christian 2

• Columbia Heights 3, Hiawatha Collegiate 0

• Hopkins 1, Osseo 1, OT

• Minnehaha Academy 2, St. Paul Highland Park 1

• Rockford/HLWW 3, Concordia Academy 0

• St. Paul Washington 9, Fridley 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

MCAA

• Spectrum 3, PACT 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• North Branch 3, Princeton 2

• St. Francis 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1

SKYLINE

• Maranatha/West Lutheran 3, St. Agnes 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 2, Eastview 1

• Lakeville North 4, Prior Lake 0

• Rosemount 4, Lakeville South 0

• Shakopee 1, Eagan 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mounds Park Academy 7, St. Paul Harding 0

• St. Paul Academy 5, Richfield 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

TWIN CITIES MATCH

• Mpls. Washburn 5, St. Paul Central 2

CLASS 2A

Section 5 • quarterfinals

• Buffalo 5, Champlin Park 2

• Delano 6, Rogers 1

• Maple Grove 7, Orono 0

• Wayzata 7, St. Michael-Albertville 0

VOLLEYBALL

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest def. South, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23

• Washburn def. Edison, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Harding, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12

• Highland Park def. Johnson, 25-14, 25-10, 25-12

• Humboldt def. Washington, 25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-10

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20

• Mounds View def. White Bear Lake, 25-11, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23

• Stillwater def. Park of Cottage Grove, 26-24, 25-19, 17-25, 25-12

TRI-METRO

• Visitation def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-23, 25-11, 25-23

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagan def. Chaska, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

• Minnesota Deaf def. AFSA, 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19

• Spring Lake Park def. Tartan, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-17

• St. Paul Como Park def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METRO

Gold North

• Blaine at Centennial, 7 pm

Gold South

• Prior Lake at Lakeville South, 7 pm

SOUTH CENTRAL

Red

• Belle Plaine at Jordan, 7 pm

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Note: First-place votes in parentheses.

Class 6A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Lakeville South (7) 5-0 70 1

• 2. Shakopee 5-0 62 3

• 3. Eden Prairie 4-1 55 4

• 4. Stillwater 5-0 44 7

• 5. Wayzata 4-1 37 2

• 5. Maple Grove 4-1 37 10

• 7. Centennial 3-2 22 NR

• 8. Minnetonka 4-1 20 NR

• 9. Woodbury 4-1 13 T8

• 10. Rosemount 3-2 8 5

• 10. St. Michael-Albertville 3-2 8 6

• Others receiving votes: Anoka 5, East Ridge 3, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Mankato West (7) 5-0 70 1

• 2. Andover 5-0 60 2

• 3. St. Thomas Academy 5-0 58 3

• 4. Moorhead 4-0 49 4

• 5. Chaska 5-0 43 7

• 6. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 32 9

• 7. Spring Lake Park 4-1 27 10

• 8. Rochester Mayo 4-1 17 6

• 9. Rogers 4-1 11 NR

• 10. Mahtomedi 4-1 9 5

• Others receiving votes: Armstrong 4, Mankato East 2, Elk River 1, New Prague 1, Monticello 1.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Becker (8) 5-0 80 1

• 2. Mound Westonka 5-0 70 3

• 3. Hutchinson 4-1 61 4

• 4. Stewartville 5-0 56 5

• 5. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 42 7

• 6. Holy Angels 4-1 41 8

• 7. North Branch 5-0 31 9

• 8. Rocori 4-2 22 2

• 9. Willmar 4-1 14 NR

• 10. Fridley 3-2 9 6

• Others receiving votes: SMB-Wolfpack 8, Zimmerman 2, Richfield 2, Cloquet 1, Simley 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Lake City (6) 5-0 74 2

• 2. Fairmont (2) 5-0 73 3

• 3. Litchfield 5-0 55 5

• 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-0 54 4

• 5. Dassel-Cokato 5-0 52 6

• 6. Cannon Falls 4-1 28 1

• 6. Pierz 4-1 28 7

• 8. Providence Academy 5-0 20 NR

• 9. Plainview Elgin-Millville 4-1 18 8

• 10. Rockford 4-1 14 9

• Others receiving votes: Aitkin 12, Waseca 8, Esko 4.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Blooming Prairie (6) 5-0 60 1

• 2. Blue Earth Area 5-0 52 2

• 3. Pipestone 5-0 45 3

• 4. Minneapolis North 4-1 31 5

• 5. Moose Lake/Willow River 4-0 29 7

• 5. West Central/Ashby 5-0 29 6

• 7. Kimball 5-0 28 4

• 8. Chatfield 5-1 21 NR

• 9. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 20 8

• 10. Osakis 5-0 10 10

• Others receiving votes: St. Agnes 3, Rush City 2.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv

• 1. Murray County Central (4) 5-0 49 1

• 2. Minneota (1) 5-0 45 2

• 3. BOLD 5-0 39 3

• 4. Ada-Borup 5-0 36 6

• 5. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 5-0 24 7

• 6. Rushford-Peterson 5-0 21 9

• 7. Mahnomen-Waubun 4-1 14 8

• 8. Martin County West 5-0 13 10

• 9. Ottertail Central 5-0 11 NR

• 10. Polk County West 4-1 10 5

• Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Deer River 4, New York Mills 3, Fillmore Central 1.

Nine-man Record Pts Prv

• 1. Verndale (5) 5-0 66 1

• 2. Lanesboro (2) 5-0 63 3

• 3. Hancock 5-0 50 5

• 4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 5-0 44 6

• 5. Fertile-Beltrami 5-0 39 T8

• 6. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-1 26 2

• 7. Mountain Lake Area 4-1 22 T8

• 8. Cherry 4-0 15 NR

• 9. NCE/U-H 5-0 14 NR

• 10. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Nevis 10, Grand Meadow 9, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 5, Kittson County Central 4, LeRoy-Ostrander 2, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 2, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 2.