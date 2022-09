WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

6 • Midnight Garden (R. Eikleberry) 3.60 2.20 2.10

1 • Even Pandura (K. Harr) 3.20 2.10

3 • Where's Frankie (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:38.55. Scratched: Starlight Twist. Exacta: 6-1, $4.80. Trifecta: 6-1-3, $5.55.

2 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

3 • Tantima (E. Lara) 15.40 5.60 3.60

6 • Imminent Threat (A. Canchari) 3.40 2.40

1 • Lock It Down (C. Roman) 3.20

Time: 1:29.43. Exacta: 3-6, $19.30. Trifecta: 3-6-1, $38.80. Superfecta: 3-6-1-5, $39.33. Daily double: 6-3, $13.90.

3 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

7 • Stun Gun (S. Barandela) 15.20 5.80 3.60

9 • Silent Sailor (E. Lara) 3.40 2.60

4 • Stillwater Brown (K. Lopez) 2.60

Time: 1:12.82. Scratched: Final Vision; Skats Wildcat. Exacta: 7-9, $41.40. Trifecta: 7-9-4, $47.70. Superfecta: 7-9-4-8, $74.33. Pick 3: 2/6-3-7, $134.65. Daily double: 3-7, $49.60.

No fourth race results available.

5 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

7 • Chess Master (L. Wade) 5.40 3.20 2.20

1 • Marvelous Thunder (K. Harr) 12.40 4.60

8 • Plane Talk (C. Roman) 2.20

Time: :55.06. Scratched: Jazzy Times; Tiger Dad. Exacta: 7-1, $52.10. Trifecta: 7-1-8, $76.45. Superfecta: 7-1-8-2, $31.28. Pick 3: 7-all-7, $18.10.

6 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,741.

7 • Olivian (K. Harr) 18.80 7.00 4.40

8 • Yellow Dress (L. Wade) 3.20 2.40

11 • Heart On the Run (K. Lopez) 5.80

Time: :58.69. Claimed: Yellow Dress, by Valorie Lund. Exacta: 7-8, $25.70. Trifecta: 7-8-11, $112.10. Superfecta: 7-8-11-3, $206.36. Pick 3: all-7-7, $16.15. Daily double: 7-7, $35.50.

7 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,940.

4 • Ojitos (H. Hernandez) 11.20 6.80 4.60

6 • Irish Tuff (A. Quinonez) 13.80 7.40

8 • Deputy Law (E. Lara) 4.00

Time: :58.76. Claimed: Xtreme Mayhem, by Esteban Martinez. Exacta: 4-6, $79.60. Trifecta: 4-6-8, $233.10. Superfecta: 4-6-8-9, $97.52. Pick 3: 7-7-4, $115.20. Daily double: 7-4, $62.70.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,311.

5 • Guest Check (R. Eikleberry) 6.40 3.60 2.60

4 • Storm's Reflection (A. Quinonez) 7.20 8.40

1 • Red Wave (A. Canchari) 3.80

Time: 1:39.65. Scratched: Glassato. Claimed: Guest Check, by CC Perkinson. Exacta: 5-4, $37.50. Trifecta: 5-4-1, $73.00. Superfecta: 5-4-1-8, $88.31. Pick 3: 7-4-5, $136.65. Pick 4: 7-7-4-5, $352.85. Daily double: 4-5, $18.30.

9 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $20,040.

7 • Coach Happy (L. Wade) 29.20 12.80 7.80

3 • Chicken Truck (A. Quinonez) 6.20 4.60

6 • Irish Dawn (C. Wolff) 8.80

Time: NA. Scratched: Southern Pecan. Claimed: Chicken Truck, by Karl Broberg. Exacta: 7-3, $74.10. Trifecta: 7-3-6, $697.65. Superfecta: 7-3-6-4, $350.70. Pick 3: 4-5-7, $228.30. Daily double: 5-7, $31.60.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

3 • American Union (C. Roman) 7.60 4.20 2.60

4 • Firery Tale (K. Lopez) 7.00 3.80

6 • Xtreme V.I.P. (A. Canchari) 2.20

Time: 1:24.63. Exacta: 3-4, $21.10. Trifecta: 3-4-6, $35.45. Superfecta: 3-4-6-2, $34.71. Pick 3: 5-7-3, $129.75. Pick 4: 4-5-7-3, $592.55. Pick 5: 7-4-5-7-3, $12,703.30. Daily double: 7-3, $55.50.

Total handle: $1,509,801. Live handle: $116,924.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 2-9 (.222). Totals: 182-568 (.320). Lock of the day: 31-55 (.564).