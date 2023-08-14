Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Police pursuit of a stolen Kia in the west metro over the weekend ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing through a highway fence in Edina and its four young occupants taken to the hospital, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday near an entrance ramp from France Avenue onto eastbound Hwy. 62, said Eden Prairie police spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz.

The pursuit began when sheriff's deputies from Carver County asked Eden Prairie police to assist with the pursuit of the Kia SUV, which was fleeing while accompanied by a Toyota Camry, Lorenz said.

Eden Prairie officers spotted the two vehicles speeding eastbound on Hwy. 212 near Prairie Center Drive, Lorenz said.

The SUV drove over "stop sticks" put on the highway by the State Patrol, veered to the right, crashed through a fence and spun into a tree, the spokeswoman said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic video showed numerous law enforcement vehicles converge on the wreckage and officers emerging with guns drawn.

"The four juvenile occupants were taken into custody and transported to Hennepin Healthcare for evaluation," Lorenz said.

The Camry, later determined by police to also be stolen, continued to flee east on Hwy. 62 without being caught, she said.