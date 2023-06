Video

Watch: Pigs run loose after semi overturns on I-694 in Little Canada

Tap the bookmark to save this article. View saved articles

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 at the I-35E interchange in Little Canada are expected to be closed until 1 p.m. as crews work to coral the loose pigs and clear the wreckage, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.