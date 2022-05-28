Defending MLS champion New York City FC extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 11 games Saturday night at Allianz Field with a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United.

Defender Alexander Callens' rising header off a corner kick stood as the winner after the 29th minute on a night when the Loons again had their scoring chances but couldn't convert a single one.

NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson recorded his eighth clean sheet and his sixth consecutively in MLS play. He and NYCFC haven't allowed a MLS goal now since a 5-4 victory over Toronto on April 24. NYCFC are only the fourth team in MLS history to record six consecutive shutouts.

He clinched Saturday's victory with diving and stretching saves that stopped Emanuel Reynoso and leading scorer Robin Lod in the 90th minute. Second-half sub Luis Amarilla's shot on a run to the goal went just wide in stoppage time.

The Loons were shut out for the fourth time this season and head into a three-week FIFA international break after last Sunday's 2-1 victory at FC Dallas had ended a four-game winless streak.

The Loons had two of what coach Adrian Heath called "unbelievable" chances early, in just the game's fourth minute. But Johnson stopped playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso's short-range, right-footed shot and moments later, Franco Fragapane's shot at a mostly open net went wide left of the goal.

Defender Brent Kallman's header off a Reynoso corner kick struck the back post in the 35th minute and bounded away.

New York City FC didn't miss when it had its opportunity in that 29th minute.

The goal came off a corner kick when Callens leapt for a header goal that he aimed downward and bounced on the grass past Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

It was Callens' third goal this season.

His Loons team still trailing 1-0, Heath made a halftime substitution by removing right-wing attacker Bongokuhle Hlongwane and sending on striker Luis Amarilla.

By doing so, Heath also tweaked his starting formation, moving from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-3-3 that moved starting striker Lod to fill more space in the midfield with Reynoso and Fragapane.

Heath had put leading scorer Lod back in the starting 11 and Reynoso back in his playmaking midfield goal after making five lineups changes to start Wednesday's 2-1 knockout loss to third-division Union Omaha in a U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game.

Midfielder Joseph Rosales and center back Kallman went into the 11 for midfielder Kervin Arriaga and defender Michael Boxall. Both Arriaga and Boxall were suspended for the game for yellow card accumulation after last Sunday's victory.

Kallman had two scoring chances after he missed Wednesday's Open Cup game due to suspension, but just missed both. One was a corner-kick header banged off the back post in the 35th minute and the other a strike into the net ruled offside in the 53rd minute.

The two teams hadn't played at Allianz Field for more than three years, not since they opened the $250 million stadium in April 2019. Loons veteran Ozzie Alonso soon scored the first goal in a wild 3-3 draw after the Loons started the season by playing five consecutive road games while Minnesota United put the finishing touches on their shiny new stadium.

Five Loons will leave after Saturday's game for international duty during this upcoming FIFA window that will include both World Cup qualifiers and Nations League games.

The Loons won't play their next MLS home game until July 3 against Real Salt Lake. In the meantime, veteran defender Boxall is headed to play for his New Zealand in a winner-take-all World Cup qualifier June 14 against Costa Rica that will send one team to Qatar in November.

St. Clair will join his Canada team as the third goalkeeper for CONCACAF Nations League games against Curacao and Honduras. If he keeps that spot, he'll be Qatar-bound for his national team that is returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Lod is also off to play for Finland, Arriaga for Honduras and recent MNUFC2 signee Molik Jesse Khan will play for Trinidad & Tobago.