The unusually warm weather in Minnesota has led to the early temporary spring closure of some trails and roads in state forests, state parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas.

The trails and roads are "too soft and muddy to support vehicle traffic without causing damage," the state DNR announced in a news release.

"These springlike thaws create wet, unstable road and trail conditions. Closures protect our roads and trails from damage and costly repair, and also keep people and equipment safe," said Matt Huseby, roads coordinator for the DNR's Forestry Division.

So far, 13 off-highway vehicle trails were recently closed, along with some state forest roads, according to updates from the DNR's website.

Huseby said roads and trails typically start to reopen in early to mid-May if the conditions are right.

"The conditions we look for are frost out of the ground, and the tread way surface sufficiently dry and stable so vehicle use does not cause rutting damage to the tread way," Huseby said.

People should respect the closure signs to prevent damage, Huseby said.

"If people ignore the signs and continue to utilize the road and trail, then the closure may have to be extended until repairs can be made," Huseby said.

Meanwhile, for people looking to get outside this winter, Huseby suggested alternatives such as non-motorized biking or hiking.

Specific closure information can be found at the DNR's website.

Madison Roth is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.