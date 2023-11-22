Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Call it a turkey showcase, a turkey press conference. Just don't call it a pardon.

Ryan Thunstrom knelt to wipe turkey droppings from the fancy red carpet in the Governor's Reception Room on Wednesday morning — so beginning another turkey ceremony at the Minnesota State Capitol.

"It's a source of pride for Minnesotans that for over 20 years running, our state is the nation's leading producer of turkeys," Gov. Tim Walz said.

Minnesota's turkey stat-line is nearly rote for state politicians this week: hundreds of family farms, 40 million birds produced annually. But the visual aid of a live turkey is always the best garnish.

As in years past, Walz honored the state's prized top spot among turkey-producing states by presenting a humongous, red-headed turkey — named Tom by his keeper, 13-year-old Emma Thunstrom — to be admired, photographed and presumably, eventually, eaten.

That's right. Turkeys are not spared a fate in St. Paul, as they are in Washington D.C.

On Monday, two Willmar-raised birds took bubble baths at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel, strolled majestically around the White House and received so-called "pardons" from President Joe Biden in one of America's more feather-brained traditions.

Jennie-O CEO Jeff Lykken even told media on Sunday the two birds, adorned with the swing-state Pennsylvanian names "Liberty" and "Bell," spent their weeks-long turkey youth listening to Taylor Swift.

Not so for Tom, trucked down from the Thunstrom's hobby farm in Isanti. Emma's mom said Tom didn't grow up with a playlist.

"He's not a Swiftie," Becky Thunstrom said.

But he did receive special care from Emma. Every year, the Thunstroms raise some 20 or so turkeys that are sold for slaughter. Locals usually buy their turkeys in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

"We eventually kick 'em off the payroll," Ryan Thunstrom said.

After removing the blue cape from over the bird's cage, with her brother Waylon watching, Emma eventually extricated the bird from his confinement with a big bear hug, setting Tom on the table next to the podium.

The bird stomped a couple feet, lost a feather or two, and looked out at the gathered media phalanx. He stared out.

"That's a good-looking bird," Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan remarked.

"How many pounds?" Walz asked.

"I don't know. I didn't weigh him," Emma said, with a shrug. "He's got a lot of meat on him."

Walz and Flanagan also took time on Wednesday to draw attention to hunger relief efforts — a cornerstone of their administration's legislative priorities. The Minnesota Turkey Growers Association also presented a check for $10,000 to Hunger Solutions Minnesota.

Then came the photo opp. Afterward Emma — not timid around the big bird — grabbed Tom and returned him to the cage. A reporter shot out a question.

What's next for the big bird?

"He's going back to the farm," she said.