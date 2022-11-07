Visit Saint Paul and the RiverCentre Authority announced the departure of president and CEO Terry Mattson Monday after nine years in the top job.

Mattson will leave the convention and visitors bureau when his contract ends in February, according to a news release. The release did not include the reason for Mattson's departure, and Mattson declined to comment.

Mattson became president and CEO in February 2014. He previously worked at Visit Duluth for more than two decades.

"It has been an honor to serve as a champion for the great city of St. Paul for nearly a decade," Mattson said in a statement. "Even amidst unique and unprecedented challenges, I am proud of what we were able to achieve together."

Mattson led the organization for nearly a decade, which included Red Bull Crashed Ice, the new Ordway Concert Hall, the 2018 Super Bowl and the COVID-19 pandemic's disruptions to the tourism industry.

"I am thankful for Terry's leadership and vision, both of which have served Visit Saint Paul well," Visit Saint Paul Board Chair Liz Xiong said in a statement. "I am looking forward to working with a new president and CEO, along with the outstanding convention sales, convention services, membership, marketing and administrative staff already in place, as we look to the exciting future of tourism in Saint Paul."

Visit Saint Paul will immediately launch a search for Mattson's replacement.

"Qualified candidates will be passionate about the capital city and ready to bring innovative and creative approaches to marketing, relationship building, and tourism as Saint Paul's visitor numbers return to pre-pandemic levels," the release said.