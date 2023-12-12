The Vikings will start Nick Mullens on Saturday in Cincinnati, the team announced Tuesday.

It will be Mullens' first start since 2021, when he completed 20 of 30 passes for 147 yards while playing for the Browns in a loss to the Raiders.

Joshua Dobbs had made four starts since being acquired from the Cardinals at the Oct. 31 trade deadline after Kirk Cousins was lost for the season with a torn Achilles.

After O'Connell spent the bye week evaluating the team's quarterback options, he decided to stick with Dobbs on Sunday in Las Vegas. Dobbs had turned the ball over six times in the Vikings' previous two games, and though he did not do so against the Raiders, by the fourth quarter, he'd completed only 10 of his 23 passes for 63 yards in a 0-0 game.

O'Connell had seen enough and swapped Dobbs out for Mullens, who led two of the Vikings' three longest drives of the day, including the one that ended with Greg Joseph kicking a field goal to win the game.

Mullens will be the Vikings' fourth starting quarterback of the season, following Cousins, rookie Jaren Hall and Dobbs.