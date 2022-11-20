Cowboys hammer Vikings at home

The Minnesota Vikings lost 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Star Tribune staff
November 20, 2022 - 4:02 PM
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the third quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys breaks away from Jordan Hicks (58) of the Minnesota Vikings for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (56) and guard Austin Schlottmann (65) watched the end of the game.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings fans late in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings fans at the end of the game.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) is unable to haul in a touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) under pressure from Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the first quarter.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) stopped a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a touchdown in the third quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Patrick Peterson (7) of the Minnesota Vikings on the sideline late in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Dorance Armstrong (92) of the Dallas Cowboys pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) as Christian Darrisaw (71) looks on in the first quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is sacked as offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) is unable to hold off Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) in the second quarter.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd (29) was hit with a personal foul penalty after hitting Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) after the kick return during the third quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell called cornerback Kris Boyd (29) over for a chat after he received a personal foul call in third quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jayron Kearse (27) of the Dallas Cowboys does the Skol Chat after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) hits Minnesota Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola (42) as he runs with the ball during the third quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) is stopped the Cowboys defense during the first quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Ezekiel Elliott (21) of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the third quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Dallas Cowboys fans cheer late in the fourth quarter.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph (1) kicks a field goal during the first quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) stepped out of bounds as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (3) tackles him during the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) carries Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) on his back as he runs for yards during the second quarter.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) walks off the field at the end of the game.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
A Dallas Cowboys fan consoles a Minnesota Vikings fan late in the fourth quarter.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah before the game.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Za'Darius Smith of the Minnesota Vikings gets a hug before the game.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) gives his son Zaidan Smith, 8, a hug and a kiss as he warms up before the game.