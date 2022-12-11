Vikings fall to Lions

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) fumbled the ball late in the second quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell paced the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) was tackled by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) and cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) after picking up a first down in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) caught a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (3). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune A father and Son cheered for the Lions in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) picked up a first down on a fake punt in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) caught a ball in the fourth quarter for a first down. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) threw a pass in the third quarte. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) cuts across the field, picking up a third quarter first down. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scored a first quarter run. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) left and receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrated Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen (19) third quarter touchdown. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) was sacked for a 7 yard loss in the fourth quarter by Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), assisted by defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49) broke up a first quarter pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) and former Detroit Lion, walked back to the locker after warmups. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) walked to the locker room after warming up. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune © 2022 Star Tribune