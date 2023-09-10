Last year, the Vikings won 11 games by one score. Their 2022 season ended at home with a seven-point playoff loss to the Giants, and on Sunday, they started 2023 by losing at home by a field goal.

They fell 20-17 to the Buccaneers in a game they could regret for some time, as two turnovers in Tampa Bay territory cost them chances at points and a third turnover helped the Buccaneers to a field goal. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 150 yards, and Kirk Cousins completed 33 of 44 passes for 344 yards and two scores. But Baker Mayfield — who had turned in a dreadful performance two years ago at U.S. Bank Stadium — was the quarterback who played turnover-free football, hitting Chris Godwin on a third-and-10 after the two-minute warning that allowed the Buccaneers to run out the clock.

Why it happened: Despite outgaining the Buccaneers 369-234, the Vikings fell to 0-1 because of a series of critical errors. They turned the ball over three times; the first of two Cousins fumbles happened when pulling guard Ed Ingram knocked the ball out of his hands, and his interception came when Christian Izien ripped the ball away from K.J. Osborn at the Buccaneers goal line. Vikings rookie Jay Ward lined up in the neutral zone before an Evan McLaughlin field goal attempt; the Buccaneers turned the new set of downs into a touchdown.

What it means: The Vikings could mostly feel good about the first showing for Brian Flores' defense, which was stout against the run, tackled fiercely and put pressure on Baker Mayfield. But before one of the toughest road games of the year — a Thursday night game in Philadelphia — the Vikings lost a NFC game they could have won. They also lost center Garrett Bradbury to a back injury, and had left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the medical tent twice because of an ankle injury.

Play of the game: With 23 seconds left in the first half, Cousins threw for Osborn out of a trips left set from the Vikings 12. The pass was slightly behind Osborn, but the receiver had the ball in his hands before Izien swooped in to rip it out for an interception. The play cost the Vikings a chance to go up 17-10 before halftime.

Turning point: Ward's neutral zone infraction cost the Vikings a chance to hold the Buccaneers to a field goal after a long drive in the third quarter; Mayfield hit Trey Palmer for a touchdown three plays later in the middle of the Vikings' defense to put Tampa Bay up 17-10. The Vikings would tie the game at 17, but Chase McLaughlin's 57-yard field goal gave the Buccaneers the winning points.

Next up: at Eagles, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.