Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has agreed to plead guilty to driving his luxury sports car 140 miles per hour on on Interstate 94 in St. Paul last month.

Terms of the agreement filed Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court call for him to admit to a petty misdemeanor speeding charge, which originally was filed as a misdemeanor, and to have a reckless driving misdemeanor count dismissed. The plea deal between the defense and the prosecution includes a $686 fine.

The 21-year-old Addison is due back in court on Sept. 19 before Judge Maria Mitchell, who will decide whether to impose the terms as proposed.

Addison was stopped by a state trooper about 3:15 a.m. on July 20 on eastbound I-94 in St. Paul near the Dale Street exit. He told the trooper that an emergency with his dog was the reason he was driving 140 mph in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV with North Carolina dealer plates, according to the citation.

Addison, a first-round draft choice out of the University of Southern California, is on a four-year contract worth $13.7 million, all guaranteed, that includes a $7 million signing bonus.