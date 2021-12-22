Viewfinders 2021: The top reader travel photos of the year

Following an unprecedented year of lockdowns and austere travel restrictions, (mostly) vaccinated Minnesotans gradually returned to the road and the air throughout 2021. It's not surprising that we largely gravitated to destinations of social distance: national parks, mountainous panoramas, exotic landscapes. Our annual Viewfinders roundup of our readers' top travel pictures is proof. Ghost towns, futuristic cities and visions of an often-fragile environment were among the best amateur photos submitted by Star Tribune readers this year. These 10 surprising and inventive images offer us hope and encouragement for ever-expanding explorations in 2022.