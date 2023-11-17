When Andrew and Megan Wilt moved into their 1931 home in south Minneapolis, they were stunned by its tan and brown stonework around the front door and chimney.

The yard had enough space for a patio set and a playground for their young children. Meanwhile, the inside stood at just over 2,200 square feet with four bedrooms and two baths. They also loved the location, nestled in the Shenandoah Terrace neighborhood.

"We're not by the busier roads, so it cuts down on street noise," he said. "It makes it feel like it's a suburb neighborhood. You forget you're in Minneapolis."

Turnkey ready

The couple bought the home turnkey three years ago with much of the house already updated. That allowed the Wilts to just enjoy the home with little maintenance required, only needing to replace the water heater while living there.

The basement had already been finished with carpet and could easily be made into a makeshift bedroom for guests. There was an extra freezer chest and refrigerator down there, too. New appliances were installed in the refreshed kitchen and ceiling fans were put in every bedroom.

For an older home, they appreciated that there weren't awkwardly shaped rooms and, while some of the closets are small and have sloped ceilings, clever organizational shelves that came with the home made the most out of those spaces.

"That's something that drew us into the house. In older homes it's hard to find good closet space," Andrew said. "It has a lot of storage space, which is great if you have a family."

As they settled in, they found that among the best parts of the home were the fireplaces.

"There's a wood-burning fireplace on the main level and the basement [one] is a gas," Andrew said. "A fireplace makes a home, especially in Minnesota, feel so cozy."

Close-knit

As the Wilts move to the suburbs to be closer to family, the biggest thing the couple wish they could take with them is the neighborhood.

A few events are held each year that shut down the block to vehicular traffic as the neighborhood gathers for potlucks and residents get to know one another, Andrew said.

"People are very kind," he said. "That's one of the unique things about this neighborhood — it's close and tight-knit."

The Wilts have also enjoyed Minnehaha Trail just a few blocks away that leads to Lake Nokomis, which has walking trails and beaches.

Situated by 48th Street and Chicago Avenue S., living there allows for easy access to entertainment as well as a number of restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops. The couple's favorite is the Parkway Theater and when it's played classic movies like the "Goonies" or hosted guest appearances.

"It was a fun thing for me to see authors come in and to be able to walk a couple of blocks and see them on their book tours," Andrew said.

Yvonne Hanson (612-812-8270, yvonne.hanson@results.net) of RE/MAX Results has the $525,000 listing.