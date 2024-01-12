Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

UnitedHealth Group reported Friday a fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations but also shows more signs that medical costs are on the rise in the U.S.

The Minnetonka-based health care giant started signaling last summer that expenses were growing as more seniors moved forward with procedures like hip and knee replacements where they might previously have been deferring care.

Employer health plans, meanwhile, say they're expecting a noticeable uptick in costs this year due to higher medication spending and a delayed impact from labor shortages and medical supply expenses for health care providers.

During the fourth quarter, UnitedHealth Group's medical loss ratio — a metric that compares medical expenses with premium revenue — came in at 85%, higher than during the first three quarters of 2023. The company reported Friday a medical loss ratio for the full year that came in at just above the high end of its forecast range.

In a news release on Friday, UnitedHealth Group said this ratio last year was "driven by previously noted outpatient care, primarily serving seniors, and business mix."

During the fourth quarter, adjusted profit rose 15% over the same period last year to $5.46 billion. Earnings per share of $6.16 beat analyst estimates by 18 cents.

For full-year 2023, the company saw a profit of $22.38 billion on revenue of $371.6 billion.

"UnitedHealth Group enters 2024 well prepared to build on our efforts to improve patient care and consumer experiences broadly, and to continue delivering strong and balanced growth," Andrew Witty, the company's chief executive, said in a statement.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company by revenue. It operates UnitedHealthcare, which is one of the nation's largest health insurers, and Optum, a division that runs clinics, manages pharmacy benefits and provides health care consulting services.

In December, UnitedHealth Group said it was selling its health care business in Brazil to a private investor and expected to record a related charge of approximately $7 billion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.