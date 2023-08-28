Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An unconscious boy was pulled from a pond in Woodbury after a report of a floating body Monday afternoon.

The rescue came following a 911 call around 12:45 p.m. The caller said they noticed a body in a pond near the intersection of Radio Drive and Hargis Parkway next to a new apartment building, police Cmdr. John Altman said Monday.

Woodbury police, emergency and fire crews responded, pulled the boy from the pond and began lifesaving efforts, Altman said.

Responders transported the boy, estimated to be 10 years old or younger, to a children's hospital in St. Paul. The hospital continued to provide lifesaving efforts, but the boy's current condition has not been released, Altman said.

He called the incident a "tragedy," adding that it doesn't appear to be criminal in nature. Police believe the boy's family lives in the apartment building nearby.