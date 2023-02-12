Two 17-year-old passengers from Wisconsin died after a high-speed car crash on Hwy. 61, east of downtown St. Paul, late Friday night.

A Minnesota State Patrol report identified the victims as Cadence Allen and Aiden Nelson, both of Prescott, Wis.

An unidentified 16-year-old was driving with three passengers north on 61 at a high speed when his Nissan Maxima veered off the road and went airborne. The car rolled and hit several trees before landing on its wheels, more than 40 feet from the road.

The driver and the third passenger, 17-year-old Bryndan Hartman, were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of their injuries. The survivors had been wearing seat belts, but the passengers who died had not used them, according to the patrol report.