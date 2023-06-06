Tap the bookmark to save this article.

At least two people were rescued from a burning apartment building in Loretto early Tuesday.

Flames were shooting out of the basement of the three-story building near the intersection of Medina and Loretto streets when firefighters arrived at about 2 a.m., Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer told KSTP-TV.

Two people were hanging out of third story windows and were rescued. Three other people inside the building got out safely, the chief said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

Loretto is small town in western Hennepin County.