Authorities continue to investigate a Friday fire on the Red Lake Reservation that left two people dead.

Officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to what was being described as a structure fire Friday. The Red Lake police and fire departments also responded to the scene.

The names, ages and genders of those who died have not been released. Authorities have not released any details, but said they don't believe there is a threat to the community.

Anybody with information can call the FBI at 763-569-8000 or the Red Lake Police at 1-218-679-1912.



