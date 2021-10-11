Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

"No one should have to live in fear of those around them settling their differences with a hail of gunfire," County Attorney John Choi said in a statement that called for "a comprehensive solution to prevent gun violence in our community." "What should have been a night to remember with music and dancing on a warm October evening, turned into a terrifying tragedy no one will ever forget, especially those who were injured in the crossfire."

St. Paul police responded shortly after midnight Sunday to what Chief Todd Axtell called a "hellish situation" after shots rang out inside a busy bar and restaurant a block south of Xcel Energy Center on W. 7th Street.

"Officers arrived to a chaotic scene — multiple people with gunshot wounds were being tended to by others," a charging document read. "Spent shell casings and bullet fragments were all over the bar floor."

Witnesses told police they saw three shooters, according to the charges, which describe four people — including Brown and Phillips — who were potentially involved.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the woman who died was Marquisha Wiley — a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, the Pioneer Press reported. According to the charges, Wiley was shot in the back. Medics who arrived on the scene pronounced her dead shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Brown, who according to the County Attorney's office has a criminal history including robbery, drug possession and violation of domestic abuse no contact orders, is charged with second-degree murder in Wiley's death.

Wiley's death is St. Paul's 32nd homicide this year. In 2020, amid a nationwide rise in violence, the city matched its one-year record with 34 homicides, the same number as 1992.

Five of the injured victims were treated and discharged, according to the charging document; the rest remain hospitalized.

Police arrested three men Sunday afternoon who were among those injured in the shooting. They were taken to area hospitals before being apprehended. Both Brown and Phillips remain hospitalized, according to charging documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

