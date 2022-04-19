IMPACT PLAYER: Salvador Perez, Kansas City
The 31-year-old smashed two solo homers, the first off Chris Archer in the fourth and the second off Tyler Duffey to lead off the sixth, to help the Royals to a come-from-behind victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
14 Career multihomer games for Perez, including two already this year.
7 Hits Tyler Duffey has given up in four relief innings this season. With his four earned runs, it's the worst statistical start of a season for him.
ON DECK
Righthander Chris Paddack makes his second start for the Twins against Kansas City lefty Daniel Lynch in Game 2 of this three-game series.