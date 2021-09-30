THREE-GAME SERIES AT KAUFFMAN STADIUM

All games on BSN, 830-AM

Friday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP John Gant (1-4, 4.55 ERA) vs. TBA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Griffin Jax (3-5, 6.78 ERA) vs. TBA

Sunday, 2:10 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins conclude the season on the road after finishing their final homestand of the season with a 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. ... The Twins, who went 4-3 on the homestand, were 13-14 in September. ... The Twins are 35-38 against AL Central teams. The Twins trail 7-9 in the season series with the Royals after losing two of three Sept. 10-12 to the Royals at Target Field. ... Gant will be facing the Royals for the first time this season. In his career, he is 0-1 in three relief appearances against the Royals. ... Jax is 0-1 with an 8.18 ERA in two starts against the Royals this season.

ROYALS UPDATE

The Royals, who were 36-53 at the All-Star break, are 37-33 since the break after losing to Cleveland 6-1 at home on Thursday. The loss gave the Royals a split of the four-game series with Cleveland. The Royals are 6-4 in their past 10 games and were 14-14 in September.... The Royals, who are 38-40 at home this season, are going for their first winning record at home since 2017. ... The Royals are 35-38 against AL Central teams. ... Salvador Perez leads the majors with 48 home runs, which equals the Royals franchise record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. ... Whit Merrifield has 41 doubles and leads the AL with 40 stolen bases. It's his second season with 40 doubles and 40 steals. He is the seventh player in MLB history with multiple seasons of 40 doubles and 40 steals. Merrifield played in his 466th consecutive game Thursday, the longest active streak in the majors.

JOEL RIPPEL