Twins home opener 2023

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) takes to the mound during the top of the first inning as the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy (65) takes to the mound during the top of the first inning as the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, April 7, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Kevin Jimenez, left, and his brothers Kaylee and Kenny enjoyed playing putt putt golf on opening day at Target Field Friday April 7, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Noah Hamann, 3, of Watertown, S.D. joined his dad Tyler and other family members on Minnesota Twins opening day at Target Field Friday April 7, 2023 in Minneapolis.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Jake Frick, 10, played catch with his brother Boston, 15. The brothers drove up from Yankton, S.D. with their parents for the Minnesota Twins opening day at Target Field Friday April 7, 2023.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli signed baseballs before the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, April 3, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
The colors of the Venezuelan Flag make for a colorful glove on a Twins player before the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, April 3, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Carly Heuer, from South Dakota, ran down the stairs to get a glimpse of the players shortly after the gates opened before the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis on Friday, April 3, 2023.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Boston Bailey was all smiles as he made it to the top of the Twins dugout before the Twins took on the Houston Astros on opening day at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn., on Friday, April 3, 2023. He was there with his father Cam Bailey of Marshall, Minn.