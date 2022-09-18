IMPACT PLAYER: Amed Rosario, Cleveland

He finished with eight hits — the first player to have four hits in both ends of a doubleheader since Andy Van Slyke in 1994 — and drove in six runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

3⅔ Innings of relief in Game 2 for Dereck Rodriguez, who isn't on the Twins' 40-man roster but was called up as a COVID-19 replacement for Trevor Megill.

0-for-18 The bottom of the Twins' order in Game 2, between Jermaine Palacios, Matt Wallner, Billy Hamilton and Jake Cave.

13 Cleveland victories in Shane Bieber's 15 career starts against the Twins.