'White House Christmas 2023'

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott get the grand tour of the people's house by First Lady Jill Biden to see the halls decked with magic, wonder and joy, which is this year's theme. If you are wondering what's bringing all that wonder and joy, consider this — 98 Christmas trees bearing 33,892 ornaments, 142,425 lights adorning the trees and mantels, and Santa's sleigh and reindeer suspended above the Grand Foyer. 5 p.m. Sunday, HGTV

'Yes, Chef! Christmas'

Expect all the familiar ingredients of a Lifetime movie here when a culinary school instructor (Tia Mowry) is invited to compete in a cooking contest and learns of a family secret that could change her life. The Cake Boss, aka Buddy Valastro, sets aside his baking skills to test his acting chops for the first time here. 7 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime

'Barry Manilow: A Very Barry Christmas'

With a little help from his 24-piece band, the singer-songwriter will perform such hits as "I Write the Songs" and "Copacabana" along with holiday faves like "White Christmas" and "Feliz Navidad." The special takes place in Las Vegas, where Manilow is now the longest resident artist. 9 p.m. Monday, NBC

'The Crown'

After seven years, the series is wrapping up. Part One of the sixth and final season, which rolled out last month, was about the relationship between Diana and Dodi Fayed and the aftermath of their deaths. The final six episodes land Thursday and will focus on Prince William and Prince Harry. It will end with the wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla in 2005. Thursday, Netflix

'CMA Country Christmas'

O come all ye faithful to the annual Christmas special that features holiday favorites and original songs from country artists. Trisha Yearwood and Amy Grant are the co-hosts this year and will perform "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing" together. Lindsey Stirling, Lady A, Jon Pardi and Jordan Davis also take the stage. 7 p.m. Thursday, ABC

'The Family Plan'

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) is a devoted family man, but also a former assassin. When his past catches up to him, he packs his wife (Michelle Monaghan), their two teenagers and 10-month-old baby into the family's minivan on a cross-country trip to Las Vegas. And adventures and misadventures ensue. Friday, Apple TV+

'Reacher'

The second season of the detective show, adapted from Lee Child's bestselling novels, centers on the murders of Jack Reacher's (Alan Ritchson) former Army comrades, who are inexplicably being killed one by one. The veteran military police investigator needs to pull out all the stops to prevent further killings, and looks to his former teammates for help. Friday, Prime Video