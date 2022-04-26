IMPACT PLAYER: Max Kepler, Twins
Hadn't had a multi-hit or multi-RBI game this year, but an RBI double and two-run homer changed that.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Strikes thrown by Chris Paddack in a 32-pitch span midway through his start.
87 Pitches thrown by Paddack, longest start of the season thus far by a Twins pitcher.
46 Career RBI against Detroit by Kepler, more than any other opponent.
ON DECK
The Twins will attempt to extend their winning streak to six with ex-teammate Michael Pineda on the mound against Joe Ryan.