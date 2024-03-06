TUESDAY
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Farmington 78, Rochester John Marshall 69, OT
• Lakeville North 85, New Prague 38
• Lakeville South 71, Rochester Mayo 36
• Rochester Century 75, Owatonna 60
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • quarterfinals
• Byron 81, Kasson-Mantorville 53
• Faribault 57, Austin 55
• Stewartville 89, Red Wing 44
• Winona 68, Northfield 49
Section 5 • quarterfinals
• Becker 108, Monticello 98, OT
• Big Lake 59, St. Francis 51
• Fridley 98, Princeton 70
• Totino-Grace 109, Zimmerman 49
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Alexandria 86, Willmar 33
• Detroit Lakes 101, St. Cloud Apollo 74
• Fergus Falls 68, Rocori 66
• St. Cloud Tech 82, Little Falls 56
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • first round
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 75, Tri-City United 56
• Janesville-W-P 84, Waterville-E-M 53
• Lake Crystal-WM 99, New Richland-H-E-G 58
• LeSueur-Henderson 62, Norwood YA 57
• Maple River 58, St. Clair 53
• Minn. Valley Luth. 78, Sibley East 63
• Waseca 92, Blue Earth Area 53
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • first round
• Alden-Conger 53, United South Central 52
• Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 83, BOLD 66
• Lester Prairie 68, Cedar Mountain 59
• Mankato Loyola 65, T/ML/GHEC 55
• Mt. Lake/Comfrey 77, Martin County West 32
• Sleepy Eye 74, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 59, New Ulm Cathedral 53
• Springfield 98, Madelia 67
basketball • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • semifinals
• New London-Spicer 52, Minnewaska 42
• Windom 75, Fairmont 71
CLASS 1A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Minneota 59, Cent. Minn. Christian 51
• SW Minn. Christian 82, Edgerton 56