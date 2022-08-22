A young fairgoer gets a close-up look at a manure pile left behind by livestock near the cattle barn.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
This discarded cup will be disposed of properly thanks to crews and volunteers who work 24 hours a day to keep the grounds as clean as possible.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
An employee from the Fresh French Fries booth near the Midway squeegees away rainwater mixed with whatever else was on the concrete.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
On average, 2,000 tons of manure at the Minnesota State Fair are collected and shared with the University of Minnesota agriculture programs each year.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Bags filled with recyclables gather inside the sanitation area at the Minnesota State Fair not easily visible to fairgoers, except, perhaps, for those on the Sky Glider.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
On average, 25,000 corn cobs are discarded each day, most in compost receptacles like this.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
On average, 25,000 corn cobs are discarded each day at the fair.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Stripped of kernels, two roasted corn cobs are discarded into a garbage can.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
A dumpster is full of discarded corn cobs adjacent to the Giant Slide.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
A haul-away recycling receptacle in the sanitation area is overflowing with plastics.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Volunteer garbage pickers use tools like this to snap up refuse from the grounds.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
A fairgoer with a bucket of Sweet Martha's cookies leaps over a gutter filled with rainwater, discarded lemon halves and other waste.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Shortly after closing, fairgoers gather on the corner near O'Gara's while street cleaning crews begin preparing the grounds for re-opening.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Waste that didn't make it in to a receptacle sits on the wet ground.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
Kevin Hanson, an employee with Jimmy’s Johnny’s, an LRS Company, uses a portable restroom service truck to suck out waste from a multi-stall restroom trailer next to O'Gara's at the Minnesota State Fair. The underground tank holds 2,000 gallons of waste, which, depending on use, needs to be emptied up to three times a day.
Shari L. Gross, Star Tribune
A street light illuminates a paper cup atop a recycling bin in the maintenance area at the Minnesota State Fair. As soon as the Fair's fireworks show concludes, overnight sanitation crews, including the street sweeper trucks in the upper left, begin cleanup.