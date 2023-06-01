Is your employer on the 2023 list of Minnesota's Top Workplaces?
Illustration by Pete Ryan, Special to the Star Tribune

Hybrid edicts causing tug of war between Minnesota companies, workers

June 13, 2023 - 1:45 PM

Tension is rising as companies try to figure out the post-pandemic office routine.

Top workplace companies of 2023

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS

  1. Bridge Realty LLC
  2. Bell Bank
  3. RE/MAX Results
  4. American Solutions for Business
  5. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
  6. Arctic Wolf
  7. Edina Realty Home Services
  8. Frandsen Bank & Trust
  9. Ryan Companies US, Inc.
  10. UCare

TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS

  1. The Minnesota Real Estate Team
  2. Gardner Builders
  3. Lockton Companies
  4. Field Nation
  5. Channel
  6. Branch
  7. SDG
  8. Daugherty Business Solutions
  9. Burns & McDonnell
  10. Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS

  1. Right at Home
  2. LaBelle Real Estate Group
  3. Award Staffing
  4. Allweather Roof
  5. TheMLSonline.com
  6. Evolving Solutions
  7. SkyWater Search Partners
  8. Gentle Transitions
  9. Creative Homes Inc.
  10. Pioneer Management Consulting

In their own words, Minnesota workers reflect on how COVID changed their careers

 June 13, 2023 - 1:57 PM

Employees tripped up by COVID-19 workplaces adjust.

Trying to draw workers back, Minnesota companies redesign offices to feel more like home

 June 13, 2023 - 1:41 PM

One employer included an indoor park. Others are including more flex space and ditching high-end conference rooms for appealing kitchen space.

Diversity expert to companies: Don't lose momentum gained in past few years

 June 13, 2023 - 2:00 AM

In an interview, Yohuru Williams of St. Thomas' Racial Justice Initiative talks about his approach to diversity training and his concerns about trend lines.

In tight job market, Minnesota companies up their benefits game

 June 13, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Mental health and wellness benefits, added days off, flexible schedules and basic pay are all things companies say they consider.

In this day and age, leaders need a sharp edge — and empathy

 June 13, 2023 - 1:43 PM

A record 323 employers in Minnesota made the cut in our 14th annual Top Workplaces.

Eagan business owner made it through COVID with help. Now he's championing mental health

 June 12, 2023 - 6:00 AM

David Moeller, CEO of Inside Edge Commercial Interior Services, has rolled out a plan for his 250 workers and is now working with other companies to do the same.