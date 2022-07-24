Tony Oliva has his day

Former Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and David Ortiz were enshrined in baseball history after their induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, New York.
Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and David Ortiz — three former Twins — stood on the stage with their plaques Sunday after being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Tony Oliva placed a hand on the leg of David Ortiz after Ortiz sat down next to him after being introduced during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins legend Tony Oliva received a standing ovation from the Hall of Fame members present at the conclusion of his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins legend Tony Oliva delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Tony Oliva's wife, Gordette, right, smiled as he spoke about her in his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Next to her is their daughter, Anita. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Tony Oliva's brother, Reinaldo Oliva, who traveled from Cuba to be present for his brother' induction into the Hall of Fame, acknowledged being mentioned by his brother in his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Their other brother, Juan-Carlos Oliva, is at left. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins legend Tony Oliva's Baseball Hall of Fame plaque on the stage as he delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Twins legend Rod Carew reached to hug his former teammate and road roommate, Tony Oliva, after he delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Former Twins player and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Former Twins player and Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
Former Twins pitcher Jim Kaat's delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Former Twins pitcher Jim Kaat’s delivered his acceptance speech during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York.
Curator John Odell handed Tony Oliva's plaque to Liam Delaney, left, for installation in the hall with the other inductees Sunday evening, July 24, 2022 at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Tony Oliva waved to his family as he was introduced during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Sunday, July 24, 2022 on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, New York. Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune