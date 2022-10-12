Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A toddler was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning outside an elementary school in Ramsey, officials said.

The incident involving the 2-year-old occurred about 9:15 a.m. outside Brookside Elementary School in the 17000 block of NW. Nowthen Boulevard, police said.

Police officers, fire personnel and paramedics provided care to the child, who was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for further medical attention, according to police.

"The condition of the child is unknown at this time," read a police statement issued mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Officials have yet to say what type of vehicle hit the child, the victim's identity, who was driving or other circumstances surrounding the incident.