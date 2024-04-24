Now in his ninth NBA season, Phoenix star guard Devin Booker has been in enough playoff series to know this:

Don't overreact, especially after one game.

Last season, the Suns lost their first-round playoff opener at home to the Los Angeles Clippers 115-110, then won the next four games.

In Game 1, Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points, including two late three-pointers, and Russell Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet everywhere but shooting (3-for-19) and points (nine).

And fans in the Valley of the Sun panicked.

A year later, the Suns lost Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series 120-95 to the Timberwolves at Target Center.

"I'm not saying we're going to win the next four games," Booker said before Tuesday night's Game 2. "But there was a lot of overreacting after we lost Game 1 to the Clippers. It's a series. That's the beauty of the playoffs. That's why everybody loves it."

After that first loss to the Clippers, the Suns won 123-109 in Phoenix, 129-124 and 112-100 in Los Angeles, and clinched the series 4-1 with a 136-130 victory back home.

"That's why everybody loves it: You see the same team over and over, and it's adjustment vs. adjustment," Booker said. "I always say everybody thinks you win one and you're going to sweep. You lose one, and they think you're going to be swept. That's what everybody feels. That's the beauty of our sport."

The Suns lost their 2023 second-round series 4-2 to eventual NBA champion Denver.

Allen starts

The Suns called sharpshooting starting small forward Grayson Allen questionable for Game 2 with an ankle injury, and Wolves coach Chris Finch said veteran backup forward Kyle Anderson was a game-time decision because of a hip pointer.

Allen started and made his first shot, a three-pointer, before the game was four minutes old. Anderson was active and on the bench but not called upon early in the game.

In the third quarter, Allen left the game, favoring his bum ankle.

Defending K.D.

The Wolves on Tuesday again started the game with star big man Karl-Anthony Towns out mostly alone defending Suns superstar Kevin Durant in a matchup of power forwards. They were willing to let Durant score midrange jumpers Saturday. He scored 31 points in that 25-point loss.

When asked whether that was "picking your poison" against the high-powered Suns, Finch said: "I wouldn't say that. He's certainly a guy who can carry them all by himself at times. So you've got to be mindful of that. There's just a lot going on out there, so it might flip throughout the game. It might flip from game to game."

Towns picked up three fouls, in a variety of ways, before first quarter's end and went to the bench for Rudy Gobert.

Coming home

Minneapolis native and former Breck star David Roddy is on the Suns bench as a backup small forward after Phoenix acquired him and Royce O'Neale in a February trade-deadline deal involving three teams. Roddy played at Colorado State and was a first-round draft pick (23rd overall) by Philadelphia in 2022.

A finalist for Minnesota Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football, he averaged 18.1 minutes and 6.5 points in 65 combined regular-season games with Memphis and Phoenix.

"He's a heck of a young player," Suns coach Frank Vogel said. "Very, very tough. Very, very smart player. Someone who's going to help us in the future if we get into injuries or foul trouble. I'm confident throwing him into a game. He has fit into our culture by being a high-character guy, a likable guy. We're really excited about what he brings to the table."

Playing small

Finch vows to stay big, which is what got his team here, when the Suns go with a small lineup. His team responded by nearly lapping the Suns in rebounds and crushing them in second-chance points Saturday.

Asked what the Suns can do when the Wolves stay big with Towns, Gobert, Naz Reid, etc., Durant said: "Play faster, box out more. They're taller than us, too. Sometimes when you're being as physical as you can, a guy can reach right over the top of you and grab the ball sometimes. We have to do our work a little earlier and be physical a little earlier now since we're the smaller team."

Did you know?

TNT's in-studio broadcast crew was split on its picks before the series started: Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith took the Wolves, and Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson chose the Suns.