GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nick Gordon, outfielder

The rookie had three hits in four at-bats, with four RBI and one run scored.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 for Nick Gordon's first appearance in right field. He switched from left in the fifth inning. Gordon has played every position this season but pitcher, catcher and first base.

6-for-9 Mitch Garver's performance at the plate since coming back from injury.

3 of Gordon's four career home runs have come in the past two weeks, including a three-run blast Thursday.

UP NEXT

Twins righthander Bailey Ober (2-3, 4.34 ERA) vs. Toronto righthander Jose Berríos (12-8, 3.45 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Target Field, the second game in a four-game series.