GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers
The former Twin tallied three hits and three runs plus two RBI and a walk, including a fourth-inning double and a ninth-inning solo home run.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Two-out runs scored by the Twins.
18 Home runs this season — a career high — for Byron Buxton after going deep twice.
3 Multi-homer games in Niko Goodrum's career after going deep twice Thursday.
UP NEXT
Righthander John Gant (5-10, 3.74 ERA) starts against a to-be-announced Royals pitcher at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.