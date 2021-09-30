GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

The former Twin tallied three hits and three runs plus two RBI and a walk, including a fourth-inning double and a ninth-inning solo home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Two-out runs scored by the Twins.

18 Home runs this season — a career high — for Byron Buxton after going deep twice.

3 Multi-homer games in Niko Goodrum's career after going deep twice Thursday.

UP NEXT

Righthander John Gant (5-10, 3.74 ERA) starts against a to-be-announced Royals pitcher at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Kansas City.