THURSDAY
BADMINTON
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 5, North 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagle Ridge 4, Prairie Seeds 3
baseball
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul 6, South St. Paul 3
• Two Rivers 4, Hill-Murray 2
METRO WEST
• Chaska 8, New Prague 6
MINNESOTA RIVER
• LeSueur-Hend. 11, Lester Prairie 0
• Mayer Lutheran 3, Sibley East 1
• Norwood YA 8, Belle Plaine 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 5, North Branch 3
• Monticello 15, Cambridge-Isanti 3
• Princeton 16, Big Lake 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 2, Totino-Grace 0
• Anoka 6, Armstrong 3
• Coon Rapids 4, Elk River 3
• Maple Grove 2, Centennial 1
• Rogers 11, Blaine 1
• Spring Lake Park 6, Champlin Park 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 2, Lakeville North 1
• Farmington 9, Eastview 2
• Lakeville South 6, Eagan 4
• Prior Lake 9, Rosemount 7
• Shakopee 10, Apple Valley 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Annandale 0
• Howard Lake-W-W 5, Watertown-Mayer 4
• New London-Spicer 12, Dassel-Cokato 2
• Rockford 11, Litchfield 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 3, Northfield 1
• Ben.-St. Marg. 12, Mpls. Southwest 1
• Bloom. Kennedy 11, St. Paul Johnson 0
• Holy Family 10, St. Agnes 0
• LMAC 9, St. Croix Lutheran 4
• Minnehaha Acad. 12, Mpls. Roosevelt 5
• Mpls. Edison 21, Cooper 0
• Osseo 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Providence Academy 4, SW Christian 1
• Red Wing 12, Faribault 2
• St. Croix Prep 7, St. Paul Academy 3
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Barnum 14, McGregor 4
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 7, Pine River-Backus 4
• Blooming Prairie 13, Maple River 11
• Border West 12, Dawson-Boyd 2
• Braham 3, East Central 3
• Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
• Carlton/Wrenshall 14, Cromwell-Wright 4
• Cook County 5-9, Two Harbors 2-10
• Deer River 14, Hill City/Northland 3
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 9, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 8
• Fairmont 8, Blue Earth Area 1
• Hermantown 2, Cloquet 1
• Holdingford 16, Sauk Centre 11
• Houston 3, Glenville-Emmons/A-C 2
• Jackson County Central 2, Redwood Valley 1
• Janesville-W-P 10, Waterville-E-M 7
• Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, Hayfield 1
• La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0
• Lac qui Parle Vall 11, Central Minn. Chr. 1
• Little Falls 7, Mora 2
• Mankato Loyola 7, Madelia 1
• Minnewaska Area 6-14, BOLD 1-4
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 11, West Central 2
• Murray County Central 4, Adrian/Ellsworth 2
• New Richland-H-E-G 13, United South Central 3
• Park Rapids Area 9, Barnesville 0
• Parkers Prairie 7, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6
• Pelican Rapids 10-6, Breckenridge 6-1
• Perham 9-14, Frazee 0-3
• Pierz 8, Albany 3
• Pine Island 13, Cannon Falls 0
• Red Lake County 8, Fosston 6
• Rochester Lourdes 9, Goodhue 3
• Rocori 7, St. Cloud 1
• Rock Ridge 7, Hibbing 0
• Sebeka 10, Menahga 0
• Springfield 10, Sleep Eye St. Mary's 0
• St. Peter 6, Mankato east 2
• Thief River Falls 7, Warroad 5
• Tracy-MB 12, Lakeview 0
• Upsala/Swanville 8, Osakis 5
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7, Laporte 2
• Willmar 13, Fergus Falls 6
• Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1
GOLF • BOYS
SKYLINE
At Emerald Greens G.C.
• Concordia Academy 172, St. Croix Lutheran 181. Medalist: Nolan Witham, Concordia Academy, 37
BUNKER HILLS INVITATIONAL
At Bunker Hills G.C.
• Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace 286, Maple Grove 289, Chanhassen and Waconia 294, St. Michael-Albertville 295, White Bear Lake 300, Blaine 301, Minnetonka and Rogers 303.
• Elk River and Mounds View 305, Anoka 306, Eagan and Shakopee 307, Champlin Park and Wayzata 312, Centennial and Hastings 317, Armstrong 318.
• Andover and Mankato East 319, Roseville and Stillwater 320, Coon Rapids 324, Forest Lake 326, Orsseo 328, Irondale 338, Princeton 343, Eastview 356. Medalist: Tyler Grandrud, Anoka, 67.
GOLF • GIRLS
SKYLINE
At Emerald Greens G.C.
• St. Croix Lutheran 192, Concordia Academy 236. Medalist: Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran, 39.
lacrosse • BOYS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Academy 10, Breck 5
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 7, Blaine 6
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 23, Hudson (Wis.) 2
• Blake 11, Holy Family 6
• Bloom. Jefferson 11, Shakopee 1
• Eagan 15, Northfield 2
• Eastview/Apple Valley 12, Hill-Murray 7
• Farmington 13, Chisago Lakes 9
• Minnetonka 24, Elk River/Zimm. 2
• Mounds View 18, Totino-Grace 3
• St. Cloud 8, Mound Westonka 4
MINNESOTA
• Cloquet/E/C 10, Rocori 7
• Duluth Marshall 7, Superior (Wis.) 4
lacrosse • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong/Cooper 15, Blaine 10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 9, Forest Lake 8
• Benilde-St. Marg. 19, Woodbury 7
• Blake 10, Farmington 7
• Bloom. Jefferson 11, Shakopee 7
• Champlin Park 9, Rosemount 7
• Chisago Lakes 15, Rogers 7
• Mahtomedi 15, Breck 2
• Orono 17, Eden Prairie 16
• SW Christian 16, Chaska 9
MINNESOTA
• Duluth Marshall 7, Superior (Wis.) 0
SOFTball
LAKE
• Hopkins 8, Buffalo 7
• Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 0
• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Wayzata 0
MCAA
• North Lakes 13, Legacy Christian 6
• Spectrum 6, West Lutheran 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 4, Two Rivers 3
• Hill-Murray 7, Simley 6
• North St. Paul 7, Tartan 2
• South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 19, Benilde-St. Marg. 5
• Chaska 12, Bloomington Jefferson 3
• New Prague 10, Waconia 4
• St. Louis Park 10, Orono 9
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 6, North Branch 2
• Monticello 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7
• Princeton 7, Big Lake 3
• St. Francis 11, Zimmerman 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 16, Totino-Grace 0
• Armstrong 4, Anoka 0
• Coon Rapids 8, Elk River 1
• Rogers 9, Blaine 1
• Spring Lake Park 3, Champlin Park 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 5, Prior Lake 3
• Rosemount 3, Farmington 2
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 15, Jordan 0
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, Annandale 0
• Rockford 7, Litchfield 1
• Watertown-Mayer 7, Howard Lake-W-W 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Faribault 5, Red Wing 4
• Forest Lake 2, Centennial 0
• Holy Angels 6, Mpls. Southwest 2
• Mankato East 16, Le Sueur-Hend. 6
• Minnehaha Academy 5, SW Christian 4
• Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 3
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Fridley/Col. Hgts. 0
• New Life Acad. 15, St. Paul Johnson 3
• Northfield 12, Albert Lea 1
• St. Agnes 7, Holy Family 3
• St. Anthony 6, Pine Island 5
MINNESOTA
• Albany 7, Little Falls 6
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 9, Roseau 8
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 9, Parkers Prairie 6
• Bethlehem Academy 5, Medford 0
• Blooming Prairie 3, Maple River 2
• Blue Earth Area 8, Fairmont 7
• BOLD 10-7, Minnewaska Area 0-0
• Brainerd 2-10, Bemidji 0-6
• Brandon-Evansville 13, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1
• Browerville 1, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0
• Caledonia 8, Rochester Lourdes 2
• Cannon Falls 7, St. Charles 6
• Carlton/Wrenshall 2, Cromwell-Wright 1
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-6, Hawley 4-9
• Duluth Marshall 14, Crosby-Ironton 6
• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 17, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 7
• International Falls 22, Lake of the Woods 0
• Janesville-W-P 13, Waterville-E-M 6
• Kimball 3, Holdingford 1
• Laporte 11, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1
• Marshall 9-2, Pipestone 1-3
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 21-17, Montevideo 0-1
• Murray County Central 6, Adrian/Ellswrth 5
• New Ulm 6, Mankato West 0
• New Ulm Cathedral 11, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
• Norman County East/U-H 11, Mahnomen/Waubun 3
• North Woods 18, Mesabi East 17
• Ottertail Central 4, New York Mills 2
• Owatonna 7, Rochester Mayo 5
• Paynesville 6, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3
• Renville County West 10, Hancock 0
• Rochester Century 8, Rochester John Marshall 2
• Rock Ridge 5, Hibbing 2
• Rocori 19, Willmar 0
• Rushford-Peterson 12, Spring Grove 8
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12, RRC/WWG 2
• Sacred Heart 6, East Grand Forks 4
• Sartell-St. Stephen 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5
• Sebeka 7, Menahga 4
• South Ridge 13, Cherry 7
• Springfield 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3
• St. Cloud Cathedral 17, Mora 2
• St. Peter 15, Waseca 0
• Staples-Motley 19, Pine River-Backus 14
• Swanville 14-18, Ashby 1-0
• United South Central 8, New Richland-Hartland-E-G 0
• Wabasso 15, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0
• Wadena-Deer Creek 14, Pine River-Backus 1
• Wadena-Deer Creek 11, Staples-Motley 1
• West Central Area 7-8, Sauk Centre 6-3
• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15, Ortonville 2
• Windom 19, Worthington 2
• Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
tennis • BOYS
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers 4, St. Thomas Academy 3
METRO WEST
• Bloom. Jefferson 7, Ben.-St. Marg. 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 7, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0
track and field • BOYS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 96, South 83, Roosevelt 56, North 48, Henry 36
track and field • GIRLS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• South 112, Roosevelt 91, Edison 55, North 33, Henry 17