THURSDAY

BADMINTON

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Edison 5, North 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagle Ridge 4, Prairie Seeds 3

baseball

METRO EAST

• North St. Paul 6, South St. Paul 3

• Two Rivers 4, Hill-Murray 2

METRO WEST

• Chaska 8, New Prague 6

MINNESOTA RIVER

• LeSueur-Hend. 11, Lester Prairie 0

• Mayer Lutheran 3, Sibley East 1

• Norwood YA 8, Belle Plaine 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 5, North Branch 3

• Monticello 15, Cambridge-Isanti 3

• Princeton 16, Big Lake 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 2, Totino-Grace 0

• Anoka 6, Armstrong 3

• Coon Rapids 4, Elk River 3

• Maple Grove 2, Centennial 1

• Rogers 11, Blaine 1

• Spring Lake Park 6, Champlin Park 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 2, Lakeville North 1

• Farmington 9, Eastview 2

• Lakeville South 6, Eagan 4

• Prior Lake 9, Rosemount 7

• Shakopee 10, Apple Valley 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 1, Annandale 0

• Howard Lake-W-W 5, Watertown-Mayer 4

• New London-Spicer 12, Dassel-Cokato 2

• Rockford 11, Litchfield 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albert Lea 3, Northfield 1

• Ben.-St. Marg. 12, Mpls. Southwest 1

• Bloom. Kennedy 11, St. Paul Johnson 0

• Holy Family 10, St. Agnes 0

• LMAC 9, St. Croix Lutheran 4

• Minnehaha Acad. 12, Mpls. Roosevelt 5

• Mpls. Edison 21, Cooper 0

• Osseo 1, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• Providence Academy 4, SW Christian 1

• Red Wing 12, Faribault 2

• St. Croix Prep 7, St. Paul Academy 3

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Barnum 14, McGregor 4

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 7, Pine River-Backus 4

• Blooming Prairie 13, Maple River 11

• Border West 12, Dawson-Boyd 2

• Braham 3, East Central 3

• Brainerd 1, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

• Carlton/Wrenshall 14, Cromwell-Wright 4

• Cook County 5-9, Two Harbors 2-10

• Deer River 14, Hill City/Northland 3

• Edgerton/SW Minn. Chr. 9, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 8

• Fairmont 8, Blue Earth Area 1

• Hermantown 2, Cloquet 1

• Holdingford 16, Sauk Centre 11

• Houston 3, Glenville-Emmons/A-C 2

• Jackson County Central 2, Redwood Valley 1

• Janesville-W-P 10, Waterville-E-M 7

• Kenyon-Wanamingo 7, Hayfield 1

• La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0

• Lac qui Parle Vall 11, Central Minn. Chr. 1

• Little Falls 7, Mora 2

• Mankato Loyola 7, Madelia 1

• Minnewaska Area 6-14, BOLD 1-4

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 11, West Central 2

• Murray County Central 4, Adrian/Ellsworth 2

• New Richland-H-E-G 13, United South Central 3

• Park Rapids Area 9, Barnesville 0

• Parkers Prairie 7, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 6

• Pelican Rapids 10-6, Breckenridge 6-1

• Perham 9-14, Frazee 0-3

• Pierz 8, Albany 3

• Pine Island 13, Cannon Falls 0

• Red Lake County 8, Fosston 6

• Rochester Lourdes 9, Goodhue 3

• Rocori 7, St. Cloud 1

• Rock Ridge 7, Hibbing 0

• Sebeka 10, Menahga 0

• Springfield 10, Sleep Eye St. Mary's 0

• St. Peter 6, Mankato east 2

• Thief River Falls 7, Warroad 5

• Tracy-MB 12, Lakeview 0

• Upsala/Swanville 8, Osakis 5

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 7, Laporte 2

• Willmar 13, Fergus Falls 6

• Win-E-Mac 6, Fertile-Beltrami 2

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Kasson-Mantorville 1

GOLF • BOYS

SKYLINE

At Emerald Greens G.C.

• Concordia Academy 172, St. Croix Lutheran 181. Medalist: Nolan Witham, Concordia Academy, 37

BUNKER HILLS INVITATIONAL

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Spring Lake Park and Totino-Grace 286, Maple Grove 289, Chanhassen and Waconia 294, St. Michael-Albertville 295, White Bear Lake 300, Blaine 301, Minnetonka and Rogers 303.

• Elk River and Mounds View 305, Anoka 306, Eagan and Shakopee 307, Champlin Park and Wayzata 312, Centennial and Hastings 317, Armstrong 318.

• Andover and Mankato East 319, Roseville and Stillwater 320, Coon Rapids 324, Forest Lake 326, Orsseo 328, Irondale 338, Princeton 343, Eastview 356. Medalist: Tyler Grandrud, Anoka, 67.

GOLF • GIRLS

SKYLINE

At Emerald Greens G.C.

• St. Croix Lutheran 192, Concordia Academy 236. Medalist: Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran, 39.

lacrosse • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Academy 10, Breck 5

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 7, Blaine 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 23, Hudson (Wis.) 2

• Blake 11, Holy Family 6

• Bloom. Jefferson 11, Shakopee 1

• Eagan 15, Northfield 2

• Eastview/Apple Valley 12, Hill-Murray 7

• Farmington 13, Chisago Lakes 9

• Minnetonka 24, Elk River/Zimm. 2

• Mounds View 18, Totino-Grace 3

• St. Cloud 8, Mound Westonka 4

MINNESOTA

• Cloquet/E/C 10, Rocori 7

• Duluth Marshall 7, Superior (Wis.) 4

lacrosse • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong/Cooper 15, Blaine 10

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 9, Forest Lake 8

• Benilde-St. Marg. 19, Woodbury 7

• Blake 10, Farmington 7

• Bloom. Jefferson 11, Shakopee 7

• Champlin Park 9, Rosemount 7

• Chisago Lakes 15, Rogers 7

• Mahtomedi 15, Breck 2

• Orono 17, Eden Prairie 16

• SW Christian 16, Chaska 9

MINNESOTA

• Duluth Marshall 7, Superior (Wis.) 0

SOFTball

LAKE

• Hopkins 8, Buffalo 7

• Minnetonka 6, Eden Prairie 0

• St. Michael-Albertville 10, Wayzata 0

MCAA

• North Lakes 13, Legacy Christian 6

• Spectrum 6, West Lutheran 0

METRO EAST

• Hastings 4, Two Rivers 3

• Hill-Murray 7, Simley 6

• North St. Paul 7, Tartan 2

• South St. Paul 3, Mahtomedi 1

METRO WEST

• Chanhassen 19, Benilde-St. Marg. 5

• Chaska 12, Bloomington Jefferson 3

• New Prague 10, Waconia 4

• St. Louis Park 10, Orono 9

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 6, North Branch 2

• Monticello 8, Cambridge-Isanti 7

• Princeton 7, Big Lake 3

• St. Francis 11, Zimmerman 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 16, Totino-Grace 0

• Armstrong 4, Anoka 0

• Coon Rapids 8, Elk River 1

• Rogers 9, Blaine 1

• Spring Lake Park 3, Champlin Park 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Burnsville 5, Prior Lake 3

• Rosemount 3, Farmington 2

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 15, Jordan 0

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, Annandale 0

• Rockford 7, Litchfield 1

• Watertown-Mayer 7, Howard Lake-W-W 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Faribault 5, Red Wing 4

• Forest Lake 2, Centennial 0

• Holy Angels 6, Mpls. Southwest 2

• Mankato East 16, Le Sueur-Hend. 6

• Minnehaha Academy 5, SW Christian 4

• Mound Westonka 4, Alexandria 3

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Fridley/Col. Hgts. 0

• New Life Acad. 15, St. Paul Johnson 3

• Northfield 12, Albert Lea 1

• St. Agnes 7, Holy Family 3

• St. Anthony 6, Pine Island 5

MINNESOTA

• Albany 7, Little Falls 6

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 9, Roseau 8

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 9, Parkers Prairie 6

• Bethlehem Academy 5, Medford 0

• Blooming Prairie 3, Maple River 2

• Blue Earth Area 8, Fairmont 7

• BOLD 10-7, Minnewaska Area 0-0

• Brainerd 2-10, Bemidji 0-6

• Brandon-Evansville 13, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 1

• Browerville 1, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 0

• Caledonia 8, Rochester Lourdes 2

• Cannon Falls 7, St. Charles 6

• Carlton/Wrenshall 2, Cromwell-Wright 1

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 5-6, Hawley 4-9

• Duluth Marshall 14, Crosby-Ironton 6

• Edgerton/SW Minn. Christian 17, Mt. Lake/Comfrey 7

• International Falls 22, Lake of the Woods 0

• Janesville-W-P 13, Waterville-E-M 6

• Kimball 3, Holdingford 1

• Laporte 11, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1

• Marshall 9-2, Pipestone 1-3

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 21-17, Montevideo 0-1

• Murray County Central 6, Adrian/Ellswrth 5

• New Ulm 6, Mankato West 0

• New Ulm Cathedral 11, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

• Norman County East/U-H 11, Mahnomen/Waubun 3

• North Woods 18, Mesabi East 17

• Ottertail Central 4, New York Mills 2

• Owatonna 7, Rochester Mayo 5

• Paynesville 6, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 3

• Renville County West 10, Hancock 0

• Rochester Century 8, Rochester John Marshall 2

• Rock Ridge 5, Hibbing 2

• Rocori 19, Willmar 0

• Rushford-Peterson 12, Spring Grove 8

• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12, RRC/WWG 2

• Sacred Heart 6, East Grand Forks 4

• Sartell-St. Stephen 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 5

• Sebeka 7, Menahga 4

• South Ridge 13, Cherry 7

• Springfield 10, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 3

• St. Cloud Cathedral 17, Mora 2

• St. Peter 15, Waseca 0

• Staples-Motley 19, Pine River-Backus 14

• Swanville 14-18, Ashby 1-0

• United South Central 8, New Richland-Hartland-E-G 0

• Wabasso 15, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 0

• Wadena-Deer Creek 14, Pine River-Backus 1

• Wadena-Deer Creek 11, Staples-Motley 1

• West Central Area 7-8, Sauk Centre 6-3

• Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15, Ortonville 2

• Windom 19, Worthington 2

• Winona 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0

tennis • BOYS

METRO EAST

• Two Rivers 4, St. Thomas Academy 3

METRO WEST

• Bloom. Jefferson 7, Ben.-St. Marg. 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 7, North Branch 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 7, Totino-Grace 0

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0

track and field • BOYS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Edison 96, South 83, Roosevelt 56, North 48, Henry 36

track and field • GIRLS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• South 112, Roosevelt 91, Edison 55, North 33, Henry 17