CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,090.

6 • Side Street Dave (Harr) 5.80 3.00 2.60

3 • Freiburg (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.80

1 • El Centenario (Lopez) 5.20

Time: 1:17.36. Exacta: 6-3, $7.70. Trifecta: 6-3-1, $27.30. Superfecta: 6-3-1-5, $12.83.

2 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

3 • Central Park (Valenzuela) 5.60 3.60 2.20

4 • Tiger Dad (Wade) 3.20 2.20

5 • Tony's Tapit (Lopez) 2.20

Time: 1:15.39. Exacta: 3-4, $7.60. Trifecta: 3-4-5, $8.50. Superfecta: 3-4-5-2, $2.20. Daily Double: 6-3, $9.90.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,200.

6 • Ray's Angel (Lopez) 6.60 4.80 2.40

7 • Holy Vow (H. Hernandez) 5.20 3.60

2 • P Club (Harr) 3.00

Time: 0:56.06. Scratched: Climb and Maintain. Exacta: 6-7, $24.30. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $38.90. Superfecta: 6-7-2-5, $30.27. Pick 3: 6-3-3/6, $17.70. Daily Double: 3-6, $14.70.

4 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

3 • Shaq's My Daddy (Fuentes) 17.20 5.00 2.80

2 • Hunter Jumper (Canchari) 2.20 2.10

7 • Pirate Bird (Harr) 2.40

Time: 1:40.84. Exacta: 3-2, $18.10. Trifecta: 3-2-7, $18.45. Superfecta: 3-2-7-5, $8.96. Pick 3: 3-3/6-3, $45.95. Pick 4: 6-3-3/6-3, $198.50. Daily Double: 6-3, $20.00.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,900.

2 • Silver Dash (L. Fuentes) 3.80 2.80 2.40

4 • Big Merrill (Wade) 9.20 6.20

9 • Courageous Timmy (Quinz) 6.00

Time: 1:16.58. Scratched: Mountain Pine. Exacta: 2-4, $20.50. Trifecta: 2-4-9, $117.90. Superfecta: 2-4-9-7, $191.23. Pick 3: 3/6-3-2/5, $38.50. Daily Double: 3-2, $18.90.

6 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

6 • War Music (L. Fuentes) 13.20 5.60 3.40

8 • Fortunata (Arroyo) 5.80 3.20

2 • Cerulean (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:36.77. Scratched: U So Money Baby. Exacta: 6-8, $37.70. Trifecta: 6-8-2, $76.05. Superfecta: 6-8-2-1, $141.65. Pick 3: 3-2/5-6, $104.80. Pick 4: 3/6-3-2/5-6, $269.95. Pick 5: 3-3/6-3-2/5-6, $742.80. Daily Double: 2-6, $16.70.

7 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,6220.

8 • Voodoo Vinnie (Smith) 14.40 5.80 3.60

2 • Bv I Am a Rock (Ricardo) 4.00 2.80

1 • Illtakeitfromhere (Escobedo) 3.20

Time: 0:18.05. Exacta: 8-2, $29.40. Trifecta: 8-2-1, $47.90. Superfecta: 8-2-1-3, $14.83. Pick 3: 2/5-6-8, $122.20. Daily Double: 6-8, $72.50.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,120.

2 • Jettin Jetta (Ricardo) 9.00 4.60 3.20

4 • Naughtee or Nice (Goodwin) 3.40 2.60

5 • Love this Heart (Quiroz) 5.40

Time: 0:18.19. Scratched: Ms Streakin Eyes. Exacta: 2-4, $16.60. Trifecta: 2-4-5, $55.15. Superfecta: 2-4-5-3, $31.99. Pick 3: 6-8-2, $166.40. Daily Double: 8-2, $28.70.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $10,400.

3 • Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escbd) 2.80 2.40 2.10

1 • Alotta Oh La La (Smith) 5.20 3.60

6 • My Candys Relentless (Vlnzla) 2.60

Time: 0:17.73. Scratched: Relentless Jewels. Exacta: 3-1, $6.10. Trifecta: 3-1-6, $7.85. Superfecta: 3-1-6-5, $3.29. Pick 3: 8-2-3/4, $47.05. Daily Double: 2-3, $14.40.

10 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,800.

5 • Relentless Okie (Escobedo) 2.80 2.20 2.10

7 • Seis It Aint So (Vega) 11.00 6.80

4 • Hot Splash Dash (Ricardo) 3.20

Time: 0:17.99. Scratched: Rocking the World. Exacta: 5-7, $29.30. Trifecta: 5-7-4, $55.05. Superfecta: 5-7-4-3, $21.99. Pick 3: 2-3/4-2/5, $8.30. Pick 4: 8-2-3/4-2/5, $68.80. Daily Double: 3-5, $2.60.

Total handle: $989,740. Live handle: $88,650. Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 66-191 (.346). Lock of the day: 11-20 (.550).